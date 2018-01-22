Demagnetising the demagogues

Muhammad Ali Baig

WHY the Nawaz-Imran rivalry has fore-grounded the increasing political turmoil in Pakistani politics? How and why this dilemma has significantly put important national and international issues related to Pakistan in the background? Which elements are catalyzing it and are the primary beneficiary of the impasse? The opposition parties reserve the right to condemn the policies of the government but criticism must not be done at the cost of injuring the national interests of Pakistan. It is quite unfortunate that states around the globe are striving hard to benefit from the ever changing international scenario but political parties in Pakistan are busy in maligning each other for tactical-level gains. It reflects a serious and hazardous lack of strategic thought in the culture of Pakistani political parties and even in their leaders. The contemporary time is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to use China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a bargaining chip to secure long-term political, diplomatic and strategic objectives especially with its antagonistic Western neighbours – settling of the Durand Line can be an example. Without political stability a nation just cannot move ahead. Pakistan is in a state of war and its military forces are hunting down every aspect of terrorism. Similarly, it is impossible for a Chief Executive to focus its attention on the matters of national and international importance in the presence of political confusion.

It is a ‘Now or Never’ situation in Kashmir but the political bicker has completely put this important national security issue in the down gear. The Kashmiri youth has revolted against the illegitimate-cum-brutal rule of India and has turned the entire Indian Army upside down. Surely, the struggle made by Kashmiri people has made Indian Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat to claim that ‘there is a dirty war going on in Kashmir and it demands innovation’ – like using Kashmiri youth as human shield. Again, quite unluckily, the Pakistani political establishments failed to respond and react to the heinous crimes committed by Indian Army in Kashmir. The role of Pakistan People’s Party is also not very positive. PPP leaders must not forget that according to many veteran analysts and journalists, the previous PPP tenure was the blackest in Pakistan’s political history. The Killing of OBL, Kerry-Luger Bill and Memo-gate were among the achievements. The recent confession by Hussain Huqqani is evidence against PPP. For how much long PPP will continue to ask for votes in the name of Bhutto and BB? Without delivering the people, it is absurd to dream of being elected again.

To meet the long-term political ends, Imran Khan is employing every possible tactic to strengthen its strategy to acquire power. But how his tactics are affecting – are a subject of great delicacy. The cyber cells of PTI are busy in defaming PML-N on the social media; instead they could have been doing the same to fight the propaganda focused against the interests of Pakistan. PTI’s recent attack on Gen. Kayani is outrageous. It is strange that PTI made attacks on almost every person and institution – once was in Imran Khan’s good book; for example, former Chief Election Commissioner Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim (late), former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary, Justice Riaz Kayani and former PM Nawaz himself. Khan must realize that his actions against PML-N are counter-productive and are seriously hurting the political culture and PTI itself. If Imran intends to become the next PM, then the only way is that he must deliver unprecedentedly in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

The Pakistani opposition parties must learn from Indian politics – that the so-called ‘moral and pacifist’ Indian National Congress is completely silent over the atrocities committed by the PM Modi-led government in Kashmir. The Congress fully understands the importance of national interest when it comes to Kashmir and even supports the immoral acts of Indian Government being an opposition party. The Government can only demagnetize the demagogues in Pakistani politics by fulfilling the needs of the people – instead of using social media to reciprocate the allegations. A clean chit is hard to be given to PML-N and former PM Nawaz, but in the larger interest of Pakistan, it is the moral duty of every Pakistani citizen to back-up the government in its rightful and genuine endeavours. Criticism should be positive and must not take the shape of sarcasm and cynicism. The only right platform to express the scepticism about government is Senate, National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies. PTI’s criticism will never go unanswered but IK’s obsession with becoming PM in his recent statement, will perhaps ruin the many many sacrifices and struggle made by the honest and hardworking members of PTI. The opposition must divert Government’s attention to the issues of national and international importance rather than asking for PM’s resignation and employing a policy of criticism for the sake of criticism. A fierce but positive opposition is always likely to become the next government.

