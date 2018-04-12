DeM says its activists arrested under fake FIR

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, has expressed surprise and anger over the filing of an FIR in Soura Police station, Srinagar, against seven party activists arrested in Pinglana area of Pulwama district.

Aasiya Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar wondered how a case can be registered in Srinagar against the women who were walking in Pulwama. She said that these women were being remanded in a fake FIR.

“It proves that Kashmir is under jungle raj. The arrested women have small kids waiting for them at home. Among them are small girl students but are incarcerated for the past three days without any crime,” she said.

The DeM Chairperson said that the family members of the women were being declined report about the case. “It is matter of grave concern. What kind of law is in practice in Kashmir?” she asked. She also condemned the chaining of the detained women while they were brought to court on Monday.

Police on Monday failed to produce a report on the arrest of seven activists of Dukhtaran-e-Millat before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, prompting the petitioners to file a contempt case against SHO Soura.

Seven DeM activists hailing from Pulwama district were detained by the Indian police on Sunday at Pinglana village when they were going to meet the family of a martyred youth.

Meanwhile, Aasiya Andrabi said that the protests over filing of charge-sheet in the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has exposed the “criminal and communal face and mindset of Hindu fascists” in twin districts of Jammu and Kathua.—KMS