DeM denounces re-arrest of party leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has denounced the re-arrest of party Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen and Fehmeeda Sofi soon after their release on Saturday. The DeM spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said that they were released on bail but soon they were taken to Soura police station and later shifted to Rambagh police station.

The spokesperson said that the detention was illegal and no information about the fresh detention had been provided to the family members or the party by the police. The spokesperson said that resistance would continue till securing the right to self-determination. She said that the detention and denial of medical facilities had taken a huge toll on the health of the party Chairperson as she was already suffering from multiple ailments.—KMS