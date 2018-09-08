DeM concerned over Aasiya’s deteriorating health in Tihar jail

Srinagar

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) or Daughters of the Nation, an all-woman organization that advocates secession from India, has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of its illegally detained Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, at New Delhi’s {in-}famous Tihar jail.

The DeM spokesperson, Rifat Fatima, in a statement strongly condemned the denial of basic facilities to Aasiya Andrabi in jail which has led to her worsening health to a critical level while in custody. The unhygienic food provided to her too has led to serious deterioration of her health.

Rifat Fatima appealed to the International Committee of Red Cross and other world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the plight of the Kashmiri prisoners and impress upon New Delhi to provide basic facilities to them.—KMS