Deloitte launches new Islamic finance insights series

Beirut

Deloitte Middle East, a leading professional services firm, has launched new Islamic Finance insights series “Scalable and sustainable source of funding social infrastructure”, offering the latest insights on infrastructure funding.

The industry whitepaper published by Deloitte’s Islamic Finance Knowledge Center (IFKC) in the Middle East, is produced in collaboration with the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI), UK. The analysis, views and policy recommendations have been contributed by prominent industry thought leaders: Stella Cox, CBE, Tallat Hussain, Nyra Mahmood, Peter Casey, George Littlejohn and Dr Osman Ahmed, who similarly contributed to our industry dialogue held in London last November.

The success of infrastructure projects in using Islamic finance has inspired project benefactors (equity investors) in countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and many others to seek pursuing sustainable funding through Islamic Finance, along with conventional finance, in undertaking yet to come infrastructure projects—TANS