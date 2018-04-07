Dell road show

Lahore

At the Dell Consumer Dell xperience Road show held in Lahore on Friday, Dell unveiled a new suite of world class products to address the myriad ways people work and play. In addition to showcasing some of the latest devices that represent style and power, Dell also highlighted the incredible innovations embedded within these products that are intended to improve performance, functionality and the overall user experience.

The devices displayed at the roadshow includes the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 notebooks, Dell Gaming series, Latitude and Vostro notebooks. Powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core processors, these latest Intel Quad Core™ CPUs provides significant performance improvements.

Dell is committed to offer the best technology for our valued customers in Pakistan. Our exceptional products are designed to provide mobility, power and flexibility to its users.—PR