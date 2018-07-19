Dell announces launch of its G Series in partnership with Pakistan Rugby Union

ISLAMABAD : Committed to providing the ultimate gaming experience for everyone, Dell announced the launch of its new Dell G Series on Thursday, in association with the Pakistan Rugby Union.

Revitalizing the Dell’s gaming portfolio this suite of PCs is designed and engineered for the gamer who prioritizes performance and excellent gameplay.

Delivering gaming solutions for players of all levels and budgets, Dell has launched an expansive new suite of Windows 10 gaming PCs. The systems, Dell G3 15 and G7 15, feature gaming-forward design and snappy performance at affordable prices. These new game-ready laptops are equipped with powerful NVIDIA GeForce GTX, 8th Gen Intel® Core processors, thermal management solutions, intelligent content prioritization software, anti-glare IPS panels, and other complimentary features intended to get gamers fully immersed into their games.

Speaking at the event Naveed Siraj, Country General Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan said “We are excited to launch the Dell G Series and further strengthen the Dell gaming portfolio in Pakistan. We are committed to bringing best-in-class technology so that our valued customers have a richer and more immersive gaming experience at every price level. Today’s launch further enhances our portfolio of award-winning products and we are confident that consumers in Pakistan, especially our youth will enjoy the performance and price of Dell G Series of gaming notebooks.”

Representing the Pakistan Rugby Union, the Head of Media, Salman Sheikh commented “We are proud to be associated with Dell Pakistan for the launch of the Dell’s new G Series gaming laptops. Having positioned rugby with discipline, character building, progress & power hallmarks of sportsmanship, Dell recognizes the diversity of the gaming ecosystem and the evolving needs of modern gamers and we are pleased to be affiliated with their gaming brand.”

Choosing rugby as the face to showcase their new gaming notebooks will not only open new avenues for the game in Pakistan but will also allow the Pakistan Rugby Union to introduce their stars and the game to the youth of the country.

Dell also recently raised the bar when it comes to support, introducing its top-tier consumer support service, Premium Support Plus. Powered by Dell’s exclusive SupportAssist technology, it is the first and only consumer service to find issues proactively, predict problems before they start, remove viruses automatically and optimize performance for consumer PCs. Premium Support Plus is available for all Dell G Series, in addition to XPS and Inspiron PCs.

The launch was announced at an internal event held at the Dell Pakistan office in the presence of the Pakistan Rugby Team.

