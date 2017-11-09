Delimitations deadlock

Before commencement of elections, a mysterious deadlock appears over delimitation of constituencies. After announcement of census results 2017, Chief Election Commissioner has demanded for new legislation on delimitation of constituencies. As per provisional census results Punjab will lose 9 seats that will be gained by Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Islamabad.

The maximum benefit of new delimitation of constituencies will go to the KP gaining four seats in National Assembly. Considering the demand seriously, a body of parliamentarians is working on this new development. As per initial reports, the government plans not to bring any change in the existing number of seats. Of course delaying this exercise will ultimately affect upcoming general election leading to chances of election postponement. Therefore, all mainstream political parties should sit together to fix the delimitation deadlock if they are serious to hold general election on schedule.

WAQAR ABRO

Karachi

Related