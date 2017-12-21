Delimitation process from Jan 15

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Getting a green signal in the wake of passage of constitutional amendment for delimitation of constituencies from the Senate which will soon be approved by the president to become part of the constitution, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hold an important meeting on Friday to finalize arrangements for delimitation of constituencies.

On Tuesday, the Senate passed the amendment bill on delimitation of constituencies with two-thirds majority, clearing the hurdle for the ECP to hold next year’s general elections on time.

All majority parties voted in support of the constitutional amendment except for the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), which voted against it.

The amendment bill remained stuck in the Senate after its passage from the National Assembly last month, as the majority opposition party in the House, PPP, had expressed its reservations on the provisional results of the population census and demanded a third-party validation of 5 per cent blocks.