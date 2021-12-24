Delimitation panel draft fulfils BJP’s agenda: Omar Abdullah

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference Vice President, Omar Ab-dullah, has said that the Delimitation Commission fulfilled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda of dis-empowering the people of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Omar Abdullah in a statement in Srinagar said the com-mission’s proposal to increase the number of as-sembly seats in Jammu division by six and in Kashmir division by just one ignored the “over-whelming criteria” of population.

“By increasing the seats in this proportion, you are actually disenfranchising people in Kashmir because the ratio of seat-to-population changes dras-tically,” he said.

The NC leader said the concerted plan of the Modi government since 2018 has been to disem-power the people in Kashmir and the proposals of the Delimitation Commission “is just another step in that direction”.

Ruling out moving the Supreme Court because, “rightly or wrongly, you cannot challenge recom-mendations of a Delimitation Commission in a court”, Omar Abdullah said, “We have to try and build pressure through other democratic means.”—KMS