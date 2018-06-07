Delimitation of all Swat constituencies declared void

Our Correspondent

Swat

The Peshawar high court’s Mingora bench has declared delimitation of all Swat constituencies null and void and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to review the demarcations within two days.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Sanaullah Khan filed a petition against newly carried out delimitation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly’s PK-4 while Awami National Party (ANP) leader Brig Saleem did the same in NA-2 and Haider Ali in PK-6 in the court.

Election 2018: Delimitations in six more districts declared void According to the Elections Act, 2017, the commission shall delimit constituencies after every census published. The petitioners raised objection to the delimitation and pointed out that constituencies have been created prior to the elections on political grounds. The PHC accepted the petitions and ordered new delimitation within two days. A copy of the verdict has been sent to the ECP in this regard.