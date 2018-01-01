Delimitation of constituencies on basis of 2017 census underway

Islamabad

Election Commission says the process of delimitation of constituencies and revision of electoral roll is continuing in accordance with the results of Census 2017.

Spokesman of the commission told Radio Pakistan that the commission has prepared data bank of officers and officials to be appointed as Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers and Polling Officers to facilitate their training well before the elections.

Polling station-wise Result Management System has specially been designed to improve the accuracy, efficiency and transparency of result tabulation process. The Election Commission has successfully conducted Geographic Information System Mapping survey of over seventy one thousand polling stations across the country. The Commission will make pilot testing for checking the efficacy of overseas Pakistanis vote. Independent Monitoring Wing has been established in the ECP to oversee pre-poll, post poll activities and point out illegal practices, including huge spending on Electoral exercises in violation of Law.