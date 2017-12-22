Delimitation bill removes speculations of delay in general election: Saad

Islamabad

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Thursday said the passing of delimitation bill from Senate had removed the speculations about delay in the general election in the country. The credit of the delimitation bill through a constitutional amendment went to all the political parties which had ensured conducting elections in time, he said talking to a private news channel. The minister said the PPP leadership had played a pivotal role in this regard.

Rejecting the notion of early general election in the country, he said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure, adding the next general election would be held in 2018. Expressing reservations over the decision of disqualification for politicians including the former Prime Ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, he said, ‘The PML-N had implemented the orders of the court.’

Khawaja Saad said anybody could have differences with the decision of the court but such decision had to be implemented for supremacy of law. He urged Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri to present his Model Town case in the court of law instead of staging protest on roads. ‘Justice could be achieved by pleading cases in the courts not by doing politics on roads.’ He claimed that the PAT chief could not obtain votes if he contest the election.

Tahirul Qadri was demanding resignations of the PML-N leaders but his wishes could not be fulfilled, he added. Replying to a question, he said the briefing of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Senate was a positive and appreciable step which would strengthen the democracy and uphold integrity of the national institutions.

He said the COAS was a democratic person and also believed in democratic system. The minister said the briefing to the Senate would enhance the respect of the parliament.

Commenting on the politics of Imran Khan, he said PTI’s several leaders were also disappointed from his politics. Regarding the success of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it was a mega project which was launched by the leader of PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.—APP