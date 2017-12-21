Delimitation Bill gets a nod

AT long last, the Senate has cleared the Constitution (Amendment) Bill relating to fresh delimitation of constituencies, clearing one of the major hurdles in the way of holding of next general election on time. The fact that the bill received support of 84 out of 85 members present in the house is clear testimony that it has widest support among all political parties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan, which is required to undertake enormous preparations for the coming elections, has been urging the political parties to move with speed to grant constitutional cover for fresh delimitation of constituencies but the bill in question remained stuck in the Senate because of reservations of PPP regarding national Population Census, which were finally addressed during a meeting of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi with parliamentary leaders in the Senate. As a result of the latest amendment, nine of Punjab’s seats in the National Assembly would be taken away and redistributed among Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). KP will get five more seats, Balochistan will get three, and ICT will have one additional seat in the lower house of Parliament. Strangely enough, Punjab is the only loser in the new scheme of things but despite all that it is happily cooperating for the sake of national unity and solidarity. Anyhow, there is little time for the ECP, government and the political parties to prepare themselves for the challenging electoral exercise, therefore, all of them must focus on preparations for elections. This would mean shunning attempts to create turmoil in the country as these could detail or delay the journey on the chosen path. Ironically, road-blocks are being created by pressure groups and political entities like PAT that could not show respectable performance in any of the elections in the past and are unlikely to gain anything worthwhile in the coming elections. They are trying to spoil things as they have nothing at stake, therefore, mainstream political parties should discourage the tactics being adopted by them to undermine the democratic process. The first thing that all political parties need to do is to prepare and announce their manifestoes so that people should know what they intend to do for them.

