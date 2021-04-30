Delhi using all tactics to suppress Kashmiris’ movement: JKMM

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM), Molvi Bashir Ahmad, has said that the Indian forces’ personnel are using all tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the troops had added to the miseries of the Kashmiris by imposing lockdown and conducting cordon and search operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He deplored that the Indian army’s oppression had reached its extreme as in the holy month of Ramadan, mosques were closed in many areas and edibles were not available to the people.

Corona is spreading with each passing day but the people have no treatment facility, he said.

The JKMM leader said India has converted IIOJK into a murder house, where killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian troops is not a crime.

He added that Kashmiris’ genocide, mass arrests, property’s destruction and rape of Kashmiri women had become a routine for Indian forces.

Molvi Bashir Ahmad said the Kashmiri people have also made it clear to India and the world that they would continue their struggle for securing their right to self-determination till complete success.

He said that it was duty of the world community and human rights organizations to raise their voice for establishment of an international tribunal to investigate the war crimes perpetrated by Indian troops in IIOJK.

He said that South Asia had become a nuclear flashpoint due to India’s rigid policy on Kashmir and added that settlement of the lingering dispute was inevitable for sustainable peace and security in the region.—KMS