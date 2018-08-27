Delhi seminar for continuation of Article 35-A

Resolution asks Indian army to take hands off IOK

New Delhi

The speakers at a seminar in New Delhi have firmly advocated continuation of the Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees special rights and privileges to the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

The seminar titled “Establishment of Peace and Democracy in Kashmir” was organized by All India Sarvodaya Mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Bhartiya, Editor-in-Chief of Chauthi Duniya, said the story of Kashmir continues to remain a story of betrayals where democracy never prevailed. He said it has been a series of monumental betrayals which cross the political history Kashmir and New Delhi.

Any tinkering with the special status of the territory will bring dire consequences, he warned. All India Sarvodaya Mandal Chairman, Mahadev Vidrohi said that the seminar was meant to highlight the sufferings of the people of Kashmir and to open a channel of communication with them.

The seminar in the resolutions passed on the occasion urged the Indian army to stop meddling into the affairs of occupied Kashmir and to restore human rights of the Kashmiri people.

It also asked the resumption of dialogue with all the stakeholders at every level as the problem cannot be solved by gun. It also asked the Indian government to start process of rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

The seminar strongly opposed any tinkering with the Article 35-A. Indian troops raided and vandalized the house of a noted freedom activist, Azad Malik alias Dada, in Kulgam district, last night.

Family members of Azad Malik told media persons that the troops barged into their house in Arwani area of the district and damaged the property.

A local from Arwani said that the troops came in the area. “We thought it was a night raid, but they directly barged into the house of Azad Malik and ransacked the household goods,” he added.

Meanwhile, the troops also went berserk and vandalized the residential houses in Ichgam area of Budgam district, last night. Locals said that the men in uniform created ruckus in the area and resorted to hooliganism by breaking windowpanes of houses and vehicles. They said that the troops also arrested a civilian, Muhammad Ashraf Mir.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp