Delhi police registers case against Greta Thunberg

After Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg raised her voice and tweeted a message supporting the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, New Delhi police have reportedly registered a case against her for “spreading misinformation.”

As reported by NDTV, the police have accused Thunberg of “promoting conspiracy and enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language… and acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.”

The 18-year-old activist had earlier tweeted that she stands in solidarity with the farmers protesting in India and urged people to help them.

Per the piece, reacting to the news of the police registering a case against her, the teenager once again took to Twitter on February 4 and bravely wrote that she will not back down and will continue to support the farmers’ peaceful protest.

“I still #StandWith Farmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #Farmers Protest,” she wrote.