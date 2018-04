New Delhi

Delhi Police has arrested two Kashmiri students from Indian Punjab who were allegedly involved in hacking over 500 Indian websites, including those of the government. The accused have been identified as Shahid Malla, a CSE student at Aryan Group of College in Punjab’s Rajpura city and Aadil Hussain Teli, a BCA final year student at St. Soldiers Management and Technical Institute in Jalandhar city.—KMS