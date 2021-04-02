Delhi must restore Kashmiris identity, status and rights: Ruhullah Mehdi

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader Syed Ruhullah Mehdi while saying that Kashmiris are facing existential threat has asked India to restore the identity, special status, rights and powers under Article 370, abrogated by Modi government on August 5, 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Ruhullah Mehdi, addressing a convention of party workers in Srinagar, said that RSS wants to “teach Kashmiris a lesson because they are Muslims and also take their state away to make them their slaves”.

He ruled out that RSS-backed Delhi government would hand over powers to locals in Kashmir without fulfilling their plans.

While asking NC workers to stand up and offer stiff resistance to the New Delhi’s nefarious designs said, “We need to give sacrifices and have faith in God. India will come down on its knees and plead before us but only when you try fighting.”

He cautioned that elections were mere eyewash at a time when Kashmir is faced with existential threats. “If you have any delusions that outsiders won’t settle here and rule over us, it is wrong. Tell me can you stop them from getting domicile certificates? That’s all they need.

Ten or fifteen years later, lakhs of outsiders will easily have a domicile here… who will check if they are living here or not? How many families were issued this year? More than a lakh. At this rate, fifteen years later twenty lakh would have been issued.”

He questioned the silence of his party workers in Kashmir despite having lost everything and implored them to understand the enemy Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that was committed to an ideology and a plan to enslave the Kashmiri Muslims.

He said, “RSS is an ideological party, a movement, which believes that Hindus didn’t have power in India for a thousand years.

Today they believe that the opportunity they have gotten by seizing political power in India, they have to settle scores of those thousand years”.

“The biggest prey for them [RSS] is the Kashmiri not just because they are Kashmiris but also that they are the only Muslims in India with a state. Muslims and on top of that those with their own state.

They believe they must teach Kashmiris a lesson because they are Muslims and also take their state away to make them their slaves,” he added, questioning, “Do you really think they will give power in your hands before they fulfill their plans?”

He said, “What will we tell our future generations who won’t have rights over their own land, bread, religion, clothes, and language.

