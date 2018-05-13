Delhi must admit no shortcut can help solve Kashmir: Er Rasheed

Srinagar

One has a reason to say with responsibility that India has not only lost the moral right to call J&K its crown, but also Kashmiris as its own people. New Delhi has been celebrating the unabated killings in Kashmir and the indigenous leadership of J&K has been left with no options but to respond with frequent strike calls. It seems that there is no one to advice New Delhi not to celebrate killings in Kashmir, if not for the sake of Kashmiris but at least for New Delhi’s own interest.

From Burhan Wani to Saddam Paddar, dozens of renowned militant commanders have been killed and security forces after every such killing have been claiming it as a great success and set back to militancy. But the facts and figures negate the claims. Every killing yields nothing except creating more scope for youth to join armed struggle. The basic fact which New Delhi, Indian media and the security agencies have been intentionally trying to ignore is that why people should risk their lives to save terrorists or should turn in thousands to offer their funerals. It is high time for New Delhi to accept that militants are enjoying a popular support and even those who help security agencies in eliminating militants don’t often tell their families about being the informers, mainly because militants have got a social sanctity and acceptability. No doubt everyone is showing great concern over the unabated killings and stresses for restoration of peace and dialogue, but no one is ready to move beyond traditional politics.

While separatists who are representing the sentiments and sacrifices have a genuine reason to doubt New Delhi’s sincerity, the mainstream parties could have played a bigger role by asking New Delhi louder and clear what Kashmiris deserve or what they stand for. In the recently concluded all party meeting everybody talked of dialogue but unless these mainstream parties don’t either accept J&K as a dispute unambiguously, or plainly call it India’s Integral part, their sermons of dialogue mean nothing except confusion. They have to end the confusions and tell louder and clear what they want. Stressing killings to be stopped and restoring peace can be good slogans but it makes no sense as the politicians have nothing to offer to their nation. After 30 years of militancy the leaders are empty handed and doing nothing innovative to change the status-quo.—GK