Delhi meet urges India to take initiative for durable Kashmir settlement

Speakers at a conference on Kashmir in New Delhi have called upon India to take the initiative for settlement of the Kashmir dispute on permanent basis.

The conference was held at the India International Center, New Delhi. The speakers on the occasion said that the abrogation of special status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party regime on August 5, 2019 was an illegal, unconstitutional and immoral act, which was aimed at depriving Kashmiris of their fundamental rights.

They said that Kashmiri people are getting a colonial treatment under the Modi regime where their political, democratic and other fundamental rights are trampled.

The event was organized by Om Prakash Shah (OP Shah), chairman of the non-governmental organization Center for Peace and Progress.

A large number of political and social workers, journalists and intellectuals participated in the conference.

Jammu-based APHC leader and Chairman, United Peace Alliance, Mir Shahid Saleem, Narendra Singh Khalsa, John Dayal, Ashok Bhan, Ashok Vatal, ID Khajuria and others addressed the conference.

The speakers said that after the abrogation of the special status of the occupied territory, the difficulties and sufferings of Kashmiris have increased manifold.

The speakers said that Jammu and Kashmir is a political and humanitarian problem which cannot be solved by military force. They said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is constantly promoting its communal agenda in Kashmir due to which the situation is worsening with every passing day. They urged the Indian government to give up its obduracy and take the initiative to resolve the Kashmir issue on a permanent basis.—KMS