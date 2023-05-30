Delhi High Court issues notice to Yasin Malik in NIA’s death penalty plea

In India, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, on the application of In-dia’s notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA) demanding that his life sentence be converted into a death penalty.

The high court’s notice said, “Considering the record and circumstances that the respondent pleaded guilty inter alia to charge under 121 IPC that stipulates among others punishment of death; the delay in refiling the appeal is condoned… We issue notice to Yasin Malik in both the application and the appeal.”

Analysts believe that the NIA has moved the application at the behest of Narendra Modi govern-ment to gain milage in 2024 elections through converting Muhammad Yasin Malik’s life sentence into a death sentence in bogus cases framed against him on different occasions. The JKLF leader is already facing life sentence in these cases.—KMS