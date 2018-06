New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the bail plea filed by Shahid Yusuf, son of prominent Kashmiri freedom leader Syed Salahuddin, in a false case registered against him.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) had filed a chargesheet against Shahid Yusuf in the case on April 20, this year.

Shahid Yusuf, a resident of Soibugh area of Budgam district, is a former employee of the Agriculture Department of occupied Kashmir. He was suspended after he was arrested by the NIA.—KMS