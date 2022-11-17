Delhi High Court directs Amazon to stop selling Pakistan-made ‘Rooh Afza’

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court (DHC) has passed an order barring Amazon India from selling an identical product that infringes Hamdard’s trademark, “Rooh Afza”, including the one manufactured in Pakistan.

The matter reached the DHC after Hamdard National Foundation and Hamdard Laboratories India (Hamdard Dawakhana) filed a suit against Amazon and some sellers for selling the products of its Pakistani counterpart on the Amazon website.

The petitioner argued that the one manufactured in Pakistan does not comply with the legal requirements of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 (the Legal Metrology Commodities) Rules of 2011 and the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006, which governs such products.

It means the products that have similar names or the ones manufactured in Pakistan cannot be sold via Amazon in India anymore.