Delhi faces diplomatic isolation: Menon

New Delhi

India’s former national security adviser Shiv Shankar Menon has said that India is facing isolation at the international front due to certain controversial decisions taken by the right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Menon, who served as foreign secretary and was an earlier envoy to China, Israel, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, said the world’s attitude towards India has changed considerably over the past few months.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a public hearing in New Delhi, Menon said the perception of India has changed and even friends were taken aback by the recent decisions of Modi.

He said the Modi government, by its actions like the adoption of new citizenship law believed to be discriminatory to 180 million Muslims living in the country, had “gifted” adversaries’ platforms to attack India. On the international ramifications of the citizenship law, Menon, 71, who served India’s NSA from 2010 to 2014, described it as “divisive”. “The fact is that today we have something divisive. There are protests on the streets as minorities feel threatened,” he added.—Agency