Delhi court takes note of NIA charges against Hurriyat leaders

New Delhi

The Patiala House Court, New Delhi, on Friday took cognizance of the chargesheet filed by the India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) against several Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders in a fake case registered against them.

The chargesheet filed by the NIA on January 18 had filed the chargesheet against several persons including resistance leaders, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmad Dar.

The court has fixed March 8 as the date of next hearing for arguments on the charges and scrutiny of documents.—KMS