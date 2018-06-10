Delhi court denies bail to Zahoor Watali

New Delhi

A Delhi court has denied bail to Kashmiri businessman, Zahoor Ahmed Watali, who is lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail under a false case registered against him.

District Judge, Poonam A Bamba, rejected the bail plea of Zahoor Watali. On June 5, the court had reserved Watali’s bail application after hearing the arguments on his behalf as well as from India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Watali was arrested on August 17 last year by the NIA. He is currently in judicial custody. In his application moved through Advocate Shariq Reyaz, Watali said no offence under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was made out against him in the charge sheet and that he had already spent nine months in jail.

His counsel said that the probe in the case was already concluded and the charge sheet filed. Meanwhile, the JKLF-R in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the rejection of bail to Zahoor Ahmed Watali. It demanded release of party Chairman Farooq Ahmed Dar along with all other political prisoners lodged in Tihar Jail.—KMS