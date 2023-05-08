Delhi-controlled SIA to attach property of APHC leader Hussain Khateeb

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Home Ministry’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has said that it will attach the family property of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader Mohammad Hussain Khateeb in Doda district.

The SIA executed a proclamation against Mohammad Hussain Khateeb in Bhaderwah tehsil of the district as a step before attachment to the property of his family.

Mohammad Hussain Khateeb is wanted by the SIA in a fake case in which former Minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh is facing trial and is presently lodged at Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, the SIA statement claimed.

APHC-AJK leader, Mohammad Hussain Khateeb, a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district, is presently in AJK and is raising voice for peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions.

“The SIA is in the process of attaching property of Khateeb in Bhaderwah,” the SIU said, adding the action is likely to be taken shortly.

In the meantime, the SIA, today, executed proc-lamation proceedings against Mohammad Hussain Khateeb by affixing posters of the absconding at his residence at Masjid Mohalla and other conspicuous places at Bhaderwah in Doda after getting the proc-lamation orders issued from the court under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Khateeb has been granted a period of 30 days by the court in its proclamation order to appear before it to face trial. “If the person fails to appear before the court within the period of 30 days, proceedings under different black laws shall be launched against him and his property will be attached,” the SIA officials said.—KMS