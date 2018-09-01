Delhi conspiring to change Kashmir’s demography: JKPM

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has said that India is hatching one conspiracy after another to change the demography of the territory.

APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem addressing protest rallies at several places in Pirpanchal region said that the people of Kashmir were ready to offer supreme sacrifices for their rights.

He said that the Indian government had miserably failed to crush the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir despite the use of the worst kinds of state terrorism during the last over seven decades. He said that India was now hatching a fresh conspiracy to change the demographic character of Kashmir.

The JKPM Chairman said that people of Kashmir never accepted the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and had been fighting for their right to self-determination. He said the way Kashmiri people have come on roads to resist the latest sinister move by India to change the demography of Kashmir was no less than a referendum against the Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mir Shahid Saleem said the people have sent a loud and clear message to New Delhi and the world at large that they are ready to resist every move by New Delhi that results into strengthening and prolonging India’s illegal hold on Kashmir.

The JKPM Chairman also thanked the people of Pirpanchal and Chenab Valley regions for showing an overwhelming response to the protest call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.—KMS

