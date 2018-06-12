Delhi can delay resolution, not stop it: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

The Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday has said that no power on earth can silence the voice of freedom emanating from every nook and corner of Kashmir.

He reminded that Government of India should read the writing on the wall which clearly reads that the Generation Next of Kashmir is all the more ardent and impassioned to strive for the realisation of its fundamental right to self-determination and they will definitely achieve it.

“New Delhi can delay the resolution of Kashmir dispute by use of force and military might but cannot deny it,” Mirwaiz said while addressing a huge religious gathering in connection with Ashre Najat at Ahmed Nagar Srinagar.

“The resilience and sacrifices of the people will one day make them see the dawn when their dream of achieving the right to self-determination which is the right of every nation and for which they have been yearning for the past 70 years, will be realized”.

Mirwaiz termed the fasting month of Ramadhan full of nature’s bounties and rewards and said the month provides a great opportunity to believers to get closer to Almighty Allah as there is no end to His mercy and forgiveness in this holy month.

“The month also provides a great opportunity to believers to wash off all their previous sins and to start a life afresh based on pious and sacred principles of Islam,” Mirwaiz said. “As the fasting month is coming to close and Shab-e-Qadr is approaching, the believers must recite Quran as much as possible. Ramdhan provides a chance for self-introspection and to stay away from the sins and other worldly things disliked by Allah and his beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).—GK