Delegations visit Shopian victim families, injured

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a delegation of Tehreek-e- Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir led by Muhammad Rafiq Shah visited Gonowpora, Audoo, and Kalampora areas of Shopian district and expressed solidarity with the families of the people recently martyred and injured in the firing of Indian troops on peaceful protests.

The delegation comprised Ishfaq Khan, Mukhtar Ahmed Dar and Muhammad Faisal. Muhammad Rafiq Shah while speaking on the occasion paid glorious tributes to the martyrs and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured people.

He said that trigger-happy Indian forces were deployed to kill the Kashmiris at will.

He further said that the ongoing suppression and oppression could not deter the Kashmiri people from carrying forward the mission of their martyrs.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Khawateen Markaz led by party Chairperson, Yasmeen Raja, visited Soura Medical Institute in Srinagar and enquired about the health of Sumera, Saima and other youth who were critically injured in the indiscriminate firing of the Indian troops in Shopian. The delegation expressed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved families.

Delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League and Muslim League also visited the hospital and enquired about the health of the injured.

On the other hand, a special prayer session was held at a mosque in Pahalgam for early recovery of illegally detained ailing senior—KMS