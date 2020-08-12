Delegation visits families of martyred labourers in Rajouri

Jammu

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Association led by its Chairman, Aqib Wani, visited Tarkandi area of Rajouri in Jammu region to express solidarity with the families of three Kashmiri labourers, killed by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Shopian, last month.

The labourers identified as Abrar Gujar, Imtiyaz Gujar and Abrar Khan from Rajouri district were killed by Indian Army’s 62 Rashtriya Rifles in a staged encounter at Keller Amshipora in Shopian district on July 18, 2020.

The delegation extended its full support to the bereaved families and demanded an independent and transparent probe into the tragic incident saying that the massacre of the innocent youth had inculcated more fear among the people of the disputed territory.

Aqib Wani on the occasion urged international human rights organizations and Indian civil society to speak up against gross human rights violations by Indian occupational forces in the occupied territory.

The family members while talking to the delegation demanded the return of dead bodies of their dear ones and asked for a stern action against the killer Indian troops.

Besides Aqib Wani, the delegation included Rayees Chowdhary, Owais Sheikh and Sajid Malik.—KMS