Delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Kuwait visits OPC

Staff Reporter

A delegation of overseas Pakistanis from Kuwait visited office of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab here on Wednesday and held talks with Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti said the OPC had emerged as an effective platform to help and facilitate expatriates. On the special instructions of the chief minister Punjab, the OPC was working on a fast track and so far half of received complaints of Overseas Pakistanis had been redressed, they added.

They also apprised the delegation about investment opportunities in different sectors of the province and said the Punjab government had introduced business-friendly policies to promote foreign investment in the province.

They informed the delegation that overseas Pakistanis could, anytime, contact OPC for the solution of their complaints. Member of the delegation included Nazar Hussain Jasal, Rana Munir Ahmed and Ijaz Rasheed.