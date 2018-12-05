Delegation of LRC visits KATI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of Pakistan Council of Scientific & Industrial Research’s (PCSIR) Leather Research Centre (LRC), headed by Director Dr. Hafiz Rabb Nawaz called on Kornagi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI). Acting President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman, Vice President Maheen Salman, Director TDAP Gulzar Feroz, Head of KATI’s Standing committee for R&D Syed Wajid Hussain, Head of standing committee for leather development Ejaz Ahmed Shaikh and others welcomed the delegation. Acting President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman expressed research and development is vital for industrial development. He noted that Pakistan’s leather exports got sucked to a certain volume due to lack of R&D and skilled human resource. He urged that to fulfill the protocols and requirements of international buyers, Industry and research institution should work together and a liaison is must to expend exports sector. Director LRC Dr. Hafiz Rabb Nawaz informed that there are 5 PHDs and three MPhil researcher working with LRC. He mentioned that the Centre provides testing, research-based products and other facilities along with technical, research assistance and skill development.

