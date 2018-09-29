Delegation of French companies visits Karachi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A delegation of six French companies active in various sectors led by the French Business Council, the largest French Chamber of Commerce in the Middle East, based in Dubai, visited Karachi from 24 to 27 September 2018.

Their visit was jointly organized by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Pakistan France Business Alliance.

During their stay in Pakistan, the delegates had meeting with representatives from the French Embassy and the French Consulate General to better assess opportunities offered by the Pakistani market. They visited a textile factory belonging to Gul Ahmed Group, one of the major players in the manufacturing industry and Sanofi’s plant. Sanofi, a major French company in the pharmaceutical sector, has been present in Pakistan for over half a century, manufacturing locally.

