Delegation of 41st PAS Specialised Training Programme visits CPO Karachi

A 55-member delegation of the 41st Specialised Training Programme for Pakistan Administration Services (PAS) visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi and received a detailed briefing on the administrative and other affairs of the police department.

During their study-tour the delegation met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Sindh briefed the delegation about steps being undertaken for the maintenance of law and order, community policing, traffic management and regulatory system, as well as the measures for modernising policing system.

Addressing the delegation members, the IGP Sindh said their skills and experience would have a significant role in the security and socio-economic development of the country.

He stressed the importance of hard work, dedication and impartiality in discharge of duties.

DIGs Training, IT, Finance, Headquarters, Operations and Additional IGs Administration, Logistics and Finance were also present.—APP

