Delegation led by Khusro, Murad leaves for CPEC meeting in China

A delegation led by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Makh­doom Khusro Bakhtiar including Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has flown for Beijing to attend 8th meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

The meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee will be held in China on Dec 20 which is organized to review the implementation of CPEC plan, sources told. Sources informed that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who was supposed to be a part of the delegation, will not attend the meeting. Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi replaced CM Baluchistan to represent in the meeting, sources added.

The delegation will brief on the progress of the project during the meeting. It is to be mentioned that few days earlier, ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing highlighted that the CPEC is contributing 2.5 percent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan.

He said his country has invested around $ 19 billion in various CPEC projects in Pakistan so far. Presently, the work has been ongoing in 22 projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and around 7000 Pakistanis are working on those projects, he said.

