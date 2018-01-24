Delegation of industrialists calls on Shahbaz

Lahore

A representative delegation of industrialists led by Senator Ilyas Bilour called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Tuesday. During the meeting, different matters including solution of problems being faced by the industrial sector and promotion of trade and investment came under discussion. The delegation paid tributes to Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for adopting unprecedented steps for welfare of the people in the province.

They said, wonderful work had been done under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif in the province and now even the people of Peshawar were of the opinion that they needed a chief minister like Shahbaz Sharif. “You have made Lahore and the whole of Punjab fully developed with your hard work,” they observed. They said metro bus project had been started in Peshawar after four and a half years and if these people did not indulge in sit-ins and instead served the masses, the KPK would have been developed like Punjab. The delegation thanked Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his assurance to resolve their problems and invited him to visit Peshawar.

The Chief Minister congratulated Ghazanfar Billaur upon becoming President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and said, industrial growth played an important role in provision of employment as it helps to generate more and more opportunities of jobs.—APP