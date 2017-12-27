Delegation of DHA residents’ associations visits head office

Staff Reporter

A delegation comprising major DHA Residents Associations visited DHA Head Office and attended a meeting chaired by Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali to discuss matters pertaining to residents. Administrator welcomed the delegation and reiterated that frequent interactions between residents’ associations and DHA were essential for speedy resolution of residents’ problems. He said that input of residents was vital in formulating pragmatic and resident-friendly policies by DHA. Administrator said that DHA was fully aware of the problem of acute water shortage in Defence and was doing its best in its capacity to mitigate the same.

He said that DHA has successfully got Chief Minister’s directive authorizing 130 MGD of water quota for DHA and DHA City (South and North) till 2050. He added that water hydrant at Chakra Goth has been closed while a RO plant was operational in DHA and more RO plants have been planned for future.

The meeting discussed a myriad of issues pertaining to DHA including traffic management, drive against beggars and security problems etc. Administrator informed the meeting that a new state-of-the-art graveyard in DHA Phase-VIII was almost completed and would soon be handed over to CBC making it functional. He added that DHA was exploring the possibility of developing more graveyards in Defence in future.