Delegates of ICNA entertained at cultural show

Popular musicians and folk performers mesmerized the audience with their enthralling performance in a cultural show organized by Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) in honour of the delegates of two-day International Conference of News Agencies (ICNA) to inform them about the rich cultural and traditional values of Pakistan.

After tiresome deliberation during last two days of the conference, the colorful cultural show with various unique performances of artists fascinated the foreign guests and local spectators, who responded with applause and appreciation.

Cultural dances of different parts of Pakistan in colourful dresses were presented by the artists, which was highly appreciated by the guests from various countries including China, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Romania, Oman, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, Sudan, Syria and Tunisia.

Just talk of Lava Dance, Punjabi or Sindhi Dance or the traditional dance of Northern Areas, each segment was telling the tale of rich culture of various regions of the country. All of them marvelously manifested Pakistani culture and traditions for the amusement and knowledge of the foreign delegates. No matter if it was violin playing by renowned and legendary musician Ustad Saen Raees Ahmad Khan or dancing fingers of Salman Adil on flute, each segment was fully enjoyed by the participants. Fusion of Eastern and Western music by Saen Raees was a unique performance as melodies of Salman’s flute took the audience to the heights of pleasure.—APP

