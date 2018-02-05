Delaying Kashmir resolution will prolong peoples’ sufferings: Mirwaiz

SRINAGAR : Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday said delaying resolution of Kashmir issue will prolong sufferings of its people.

“Unless this dispute is addressed and New Delhi’s continues policy of obduracy and inflexibility over the resolution of the Kashmir dispute while ignoring the historical perspective, the ground realities and political actualities of Kashmir would prolong our suffering and confrontation between the two nuclear neighbours,” Mirwaiz said in a statement.

He expressed gratitude to the people, government and leadership of Pakistan for their “unconditional and unflinching support to the political movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

On the occasion of 5 February, the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Mirwaiz who continues to be under house arrest, in a message to Pakistan said, “the people of J&K and the Hurriyat has always appreciated the support of Pakistan, at all levels, be it diplomatic political or moral for the past seven decades, despite difficult and testing times for the country itself.”

Mirwaiz said the people of Kashmir have for a long time now been battling “hardships and oppression.”

Orignally published by NNI