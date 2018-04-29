Delayed possessions of Grand Hyatt apartments limbos expats’ investment

Islamabad

The juggling of case of Grand Hyatt Apartments among the legal and executive institutions has put the investors, mainly overseas Pakistanis, under immense pressure as they are denied of their fundamental right of possession on the property despite investing millions of rupees.

This sort of legal tug of war has also put the foreign direct investment in mega projects in limbo because the confrontation between the relevant agencies and departments is casting negative impacts on the minds of future potential investor in Pakistan.

Investment of 240 people including 40% overseas Pakistanis in grand Hyatt Apartments is lying in limbo for over last two years. In a recent meeting of NA committee on overseas Pakistanis, FIA federal team declared the one Constitution avenue project fair and corruption free while the investigation team of FIA Lahore had earlier pointed out some irregularities. NA standing committee directed DG FIA to hold an internal inquiry against investigation officers of Lahore involved.

On the other hand special committee constituted by Prime Minister for the project also recommended that possession should be given to the allotters on priority basis. As the Islamabad High Court ordered to close the project, authorities will have to wait for decision on court on review petition filed by project owners. During all this juggling of case between court, government committees, investigation agencies and authorities, investors are under immense depression for not getting their due rights in time.

Tariq Khan who is an overseas Pakistani expressed his grave concerns saying that they see it as only victimization. He said that court was misled by the opponents and distorted the facts.

Another effectee Reema Aftab told Pakistan Observer that many families are going through very bad time as they can see how their investment is not getting a positive decision.—Agencies