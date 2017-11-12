Delay in polls can harm democracy

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The PML-N central leader and Member National Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said that general elections should be held in time and if delayed then it would be harmful for democracy as well as political parties. He expressed these views during his visit to the residence of deceased Chaudhary Liaqat Ali Khan, MPA from PP 20 Chakwal, disclosed an official here on Saturday.

He further said that the continuity in the policies was imperative and pause in the democratic process would not be in the national interest of the country. “Unfortunately, Pakistan is facing many challenges, including terrorism and enemies working against development and progress with the help of China,” he added.

He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has presented himself before a trial Court and now justice should dispensed at all costs. “The PML-N is fully united under the leadership of Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and he will be proven innocent in the court. During the last martial law, he solely faced the courts and accountability,” he added. In Chakwal, Hamza Shahbaz met the family of Chaudhary Liaqat Ali Khan who died some days before. He offered fateha and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude. He admired the political services of the deceased rendered for the area.