Delay in polls not acceptable under any circumstances: PML-N

Shahbaz says PML-N’s voter base is intact; suggests 4 names for caretaker CM

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Central Parliamentary Board of PML-N in its first meeting, chaired by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, party President Shahbaz Sharif and Raja Zafrul Haq, here reiterated that delay in polls would not be acceptable under any circumstance.

The meeting said that the party would bring forth all necessary efforts for timely holding of the elections and would also join hands with other political parties, civil society and people belonging to different schools of thought to ensure that they were held in a transparent manner so that no question mark could be raised on them.

The meeting was attended by the Board members from all the provinces. The Board severely condemned the reports about delay in the elections, influencing the results of elections through coercion and efforts to force people to change their loyalties, appearing in the international media and expressed the resolve to play an effective role through impregnable unity to ensure the holding of fair, transparent and impartial elections.

The meeting decided that the Central Parliamentary would soon convene the meeting of the provincial parliamentary Boards and those candidates who had applied for the tickets of National and Provincial assemblies would be called at the Division level and the party would take a final decision regarding its candidates. The meeting was informed that according to the preliminary reports of the provincial parliamentary boards a large number of applications had been received for tickets of the National and Provincial assemblies and the party would file its candidates from all the constituencies.

The Board directed the Presidents of the Provincial Parliamentary Boards to submit their preliminary reports to the Central Parliamentary Board. It was noted in the meeting that the enthusiasm shown by the people from different regions in participating in the party rallies and conventions, amply demonstrated that the slogan ‘Respect the sanctity of Vote’ is now etched in the hearts and minds of the people of Pakistan.

The meeting expressed unflinching confidence in the party leadership and reiterated the determination of the party to participate in the ensuing elections with unity and win them. Marriyum Aurangzeb was notified as official spokesperson of the PML-N in the central Parliamentary board.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-N president Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that his party’s voter base is intact and they will overcome all the conspiracies.

Shahbaz Sharif said that no conspiracy can break the PML-N, adding that those who left the party will be held accountable by voters. He said the party’s only narrative is to respect the vote.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif emphasised on the elections being held on time, saying that a minute’s delay will not be tolerated.

Nawaz said that the party tickets will be given only to the PML-N loyalists.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Sanaullah, Mushahid Hussain and others. The second session of the PML-N parliamentary board will be held on Monday.