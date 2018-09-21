Delay in compensation to flood victims, HC takes cognizance of GK report

Srinagar

Taking cognizance of a report published in Greater Kashmir, the High Court on Wednesday sought report from government on relief provided to victims of 2014 floods.

In a report ‘4 years on, Kashmir flood victims await financial aid’ Greater Kashmir had highlighted that the flood victims of 2014 still wait for the relief.

Treating the reports of Greater Kashmir and other newspapers as Public Interest Litigation (PIL), a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice D S Thakur sought report from the concerned authorities on measures taken and proposed to be taken for providing the relief to victims of 2014 floods.

After making commissioner secretary I&FC and chief engineer I&FC as party respondents, the court issued notice to them respond the petition by October 17.

The GK report had stated that despite several assurances and promises, scores of 2014 flood victims in Kashmir areas were yet to receive the financial aid released by the government of India under the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund in 2015.

According to the GK report, the victims had taken loans from banks for reconstruction or repair of their flood-hit homes and shops after the state government’s assurance that they would be provided with adequate financial aid. Some victims had said they are yet to receive even the assistance under the state disaster relief fund.

Devastating floods hit most parts of Srinagar on September 7, 2014, after embankments of the river Jhelum breached at multiple places.

A study titled ‘A satellite-based rapid assessment on floods in Jammu & Kashmir–September, 2014’, conducted jointly by the department of environment & remote sensing and the ISRO, concluded that the 2014 floods inundated 557 sq-km of Kashmir and affected at least 22 lakh people.—GK

