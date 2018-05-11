Delay in BB’s assassination case verdict lamented

Islamabad

Minister for Law and Justice, Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk Thursday said that it was unfortunate that Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s assassination case was still pending with the judiciary for the last 10 years, while those accused in it were being granted bails. Responding to a point raised by the leader of the opposition Syed Khurshid Shah, who expressed deep concern over the bail to accused in Benazir murder case, the minister said that this case should have been decided long ago.

He lamented that at one side, day-to-day hearing was being conducted in the case against former prime minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif whereas on the other hand, ‘the murder case of Benazir Bhutto, punishment of which is death sentence, is pending for ten years.’ He informed the parliament that when Benazir Bhutto was attacked, same day the rally of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was also assaulted, resulting in deaths of many people.

Notwithstanding the dangers for his life, Nawaz Sharif when hearing about the attack on BB went to the hospital, where political activists appealed him to save his life. ‘This was the passion of political activists and respect for each other,’ he said and lamented that ‘we are divided now, which is very dangerous for the country.’ He said that the country was passing through a crucial stage as ministers were being attacked, appealing all the members of parliament to get united and stand for the protection of the whole country.

He said that danger was not only looming for the parliament, or politicians, rather he added, this situation was a consequence of a big conspiracy against the state. He said, let’s inform the judiciary to focus on the cases which are before it instead of indulging in the issues, which does not need its involvement and let the administration work.—APP