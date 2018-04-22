Degrees, gold medals awarded to graduating students at Comsats convocation

The 116th Convocation of COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT) was held on Saturday at CIIT, Wah Campus.

During the Convocation degrees were conferred to 253 graduating students of Wah Campus at undergraduate and graduate levels in the discipline of Management Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics. Rector CIIT Prof. Dr Raheel Qamar presided over the convocation ceremony while Executive Director, COMSATS Prof. Dr S.M. Junaid Zaidi was guest of honor of ceremony, according to a statement issued here. Seven graduates were awarded with gold, silver and bronze medals on account of their excellent academic performance. Director, CIIT, Prof. Dr Tayyeb Akram informed the audience about campus achievements and future development plans of CIIT, Wah Campus. The Rector, CIIT, highlighted the national and international ranking, research achievements and success of the University.

In his closing remarks, he congratulated all graduating students and their parents on attaining degrees and advised them to work hard and contribute in the development of country and nation. The students who were awarded medals included Ayesha Sarwar, Bashair Ali, Akaisha Akhlaq, Abdul Mateen Basit, Momna Ali Shah,Sharjeel Qasim, and Adeel Abdul Hameed.—APP

