Deforestation causes drought

It is a known fact that the population of Earth is growing day by

day and as grows the human demands with it. More and more free land is needed for civics and for filling our needs we undoubtedly go for deforestation. Deforestation at mass scale is a very irresponsible act and later it results in shortage of rain and biblical droughts. Massive palm forests have been cut down throughout Asia which has cost a lot to our rural community. It is said that trees are the lungs of earth so cutting them down affects our direct health. A forest is home to many rare species which are at the point of extinction and our careless activities add less in their days. Deforestation is a very selfish activity which is to be stopped immediately. We should care for Nature and try to preserve it for as long as the food chain survives our survival is ensured.

MERAJ USMAN

Kech

