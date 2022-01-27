‘Defining moment for Pakistan’: PM Imran uveils historic Criminal Law and Justice Reforms

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday unveiled the historic Criminal Law and Justice Reforms in order to ensure speedy justice to the common man in the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the premier called it a “defining moment for Pakistan,” saying it is the first time that a government has introduced reforms in the Criminal Law and Justice System.

Saying the reforms will bring powerful elements of the society under ambit of law, he said that responsibility now rests with the judiciary and the lawyers to ensure implementation of the reforms.

Lamenting that the previous system only benefited the influential persons, he said that new system will be technology driven that will facilitate the common citizens.

He said that this process of reforms will continue in the days ahead to take forward the country, state broadcaster reported.

The premier highlighted that State of Madina emerged as the greatest one in the world due to its principles of humanity and rule of law.

He pointed out that nine million overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset for the country but they are hesitant while investing in the country because they do not have confidence in the local justice system.

Pakistan will no need to get assistance from IMF or loan from other countries when the overseas Pakistanis start investing in the country, he believed.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Farogh Naseem said seven hundred amendments have been introduced to overhaul the Criminal Law and Justice System.

He highlighted that the cases will be decided in nine months and if it does not happen, the trial judge will have to furnish the explanation. He said disciplinary proceedings will also be initiated if the explanation is not found to be acceptable. He said this amendment is especially aimed at bringing an ease in the life of common man.

The Law Minister said under these reforms, police budget will trickle down to police stations. In case it does not happen, audit will be carried out to take the necessary action.

He said only a sub inspector will be made SHO in police stations whose preferable education will be B.A.