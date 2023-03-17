Defiant Imran Khan to appear before LHC today to secure protective bail in multiple cases

ISLAMABAD – Ousted premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan will appear before Lahore High Court (LHC) today on Friday to secure protective bail in at least nine cases.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh of Lahore High Court take up the petitions filed by Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry.

Earlier today, while hearing Fawad Chaudhry’s petition against the police operation in Lahore, the court extended its restriction on the police operation for the detention of a populist leader.

It should be noted that the court earlier twice barred the police operation outside the ex-premier’s residence and directed Punjab police and former ruling party to sit together and resolve the matter after consultation.

At the outset of hearing, Fawad Chaudhry hailed Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh for his verdict on brutal police operation. He also assured to assist the court once the bail is granted.

As the PTI chief planned to arrive before Lahore High Court, officials cordoned off the main roads leading to his Zaman Park residence. Several crossings including Dharampura Chowk, have been closed with containers and barricades while a huge contingent of cops have been deployed.

As police and anti riots forces along with Rangers are set to tackle armed members, a large number of charged PTI workers are also present at Zaman Park and have blocked the ways leading to Khan’s residence.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…